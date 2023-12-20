Understanding the 8.84% Volatility Levels of Kelso Technologies Inc.’s (KIQ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has gone down by -3.70% for the week, with a -19.20% drop in the past month and a -40.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.84% for KIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.79% for KIQ’s stock, with a -47.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.

The public float for KIQ is 51.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KIQ on December 20, 2023 was 55.06K shares.

KIQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) has decreased by -7.14 when compared to last closing price of 0.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KIQ Trading at -24.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIQ fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1512. In addition, Kelso Technologies Inc. saw -56.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KIQ

Equity return is now at value -23.54, with -20.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.