Understanding the 3.74% Volatility Levels of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s (ASO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has seen a 12.60% increase in the past week, with a 27.91% gain in the past month, and a 30.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for ASO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.71% for ASO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASO is 1.31.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ASO is 72.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASO on December 20, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

ASO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) has jumped by 4.27 compared to previous close of 60.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Russell 2000 stocks are some of the smallest companies by market capitalization in the market. Historically, small-cap and mid-cap stocks come with high beta values.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $57 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASO Trading at 29.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +31.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.77. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc saw 20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Tweedy Jeffrey C., who sale 1,065 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Tweedy Jeffrey C. now owns 10,135 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, valued at $53,250 using the latest closing price.

Tweedy Jeffrey C., the Director of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, sale 700 shares at $46.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Tweedy Jeffrey C. is holding 11,200 shares at $32,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Equity return is now at value 30.35, with 10.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.