UGI Corp. (UGI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) has jumped by 1.65 compared to previous close of 22.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that UGI Corporation is a utility company with a 6.9% dividend yield and potential for capital gains. It operates in four segments and distributes to various types of customers. Analysts have different future price targets for UGI, ranging from $29 to $35.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 1.14.

The public float for UGI is 209.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.96% of that float. The average trading volume for UGI on December 20, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI’s stock has seen a 5.66% increase for the week, with a 3.73% rise in the past month and a -5.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for UGI Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for UGI’s stock, with a -12.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGI Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.51. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -37.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Equity return is now at value -28.74, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UGI Corp. (UGI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.