Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UDMY is 2.35.

The public float for UDMY is 67.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UDMY on December 20, 2023 was 738.64K shares.

UDMY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 15.18, but the company has seen a -3.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-20 that A tried and tested relationship exists between the Federal Reserve’s stance and certain types of stocks. Particularly, for reasons that will become obvious in just a bit, small-capitalization stocks do well when the FED takes a dovish stance — another word for cutting rates.

UDMY’s Market Performance

UDMY’s stock has fallen by -3.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.05% and a quarterly rise of 69.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Udemy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.13% for UDMY’s stock, with a 44.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UDMY Trading at 21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, Udemy Inc saw 43.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Bali Eren, who sale 4,188 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Bali Eren now owns 1,706,050 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $67,008 using the latest closing price.

Venugopal Venu, the Chief Technology Officer of Udemy Inc, sale 28,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Venugopal Venu is holding 357,512 shares at $420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Equity return is now at value -39.64, with -18.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.