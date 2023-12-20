Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, TWST stock has gone up by 35.68%, with a monthly gain of 59.64% and a quarterly surge of 89.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.17% for Twist Bioscience Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.10% for TWST’s stock, with a 101.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TWST is at 1.52.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TWST is 55.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.91% of that float. The average trading volume for TWST on December 20, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has jumped by 10.91 compared to previous close of 34.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Genomics is undeniably medicine’s future, and genomics stocks stand to be the next big thing in healthcare as the industry matures. But the crux of the matter is when the industry will mature.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at 79.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +54.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +35.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.65. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw 60.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -28.97, with -23.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.