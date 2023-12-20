Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.

The public float for TWLO is 171.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWLO on December 20, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has increased by 2.14 when compared to last closing price of 76.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The out performance of mega-cap tech stocks and the infamous “Magnificent 7” basket is the story of 2023. However, Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco explains why smaller cap names will play catch up.

TWLO’s Market Performance

Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a 9.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.36% rise in the past month, and a 29.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.16% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $80 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at 28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +22.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.90. In addition, Twilio Inc saw 59.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from TWILIO INC, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 11. After this action, TWILIO INC now owns 5,000,000 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $2,856,500 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc, sale 3,869 shares at $63.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 404,832 shares at $246,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.