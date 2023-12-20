TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC) has gone up by 17.64% for the week, with a -17.07% drop in the past month and a -50.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.68% for TC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.80% for TC’s stock, with a -50.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TC) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for TC is at 0.18.

The public float for TC is 18.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TC on December 20, 2023 was 31.39K shares.

TC stock's latest price update

TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TC)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.16 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a 17.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-06 that Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2022 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Monica Webb – Director of Market Development and Government Affairs Elliot Noss – President and CEO David Woroch – CEO of Tucows Domains Services Justin Reilly – CEO of Wavelo Davinder Singh – CFO Conference Call Participants Monica Webb Welcome to Tucows Third Quarter 2022 Management Commentary. We have prerecorded prepared remarks regarding the quarter and outlook for the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

TC Trading at -29.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -21.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC rose by +17.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2662. In addition, TuanChe Ltd ADR saw -70.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.