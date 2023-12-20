Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a 14.30% increase in the past week, with a 9.24% gain in the past month, and a -56.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.56% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -73.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.

The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DCFC on December 20, 2023 was 2.55M shares.

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has increased by 5.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Despite all of the business media’s frantic, recent warnings about electric-vehicle sales collapsing, the actual data tells a radically different story. Specifically, last quarter EV sales in the United States jumped 50% versus the same period a year earlier to 313,000.

DCFC Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +10.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1942. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -86.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.