Trinseo PLC (TSE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Trinseo PLC (TSE) has gone up by 39.33% for the week, with a 23.12% rise in the past month and a -5.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.30% for TSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.96% for TSE’s stock, with a -34.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56.

The public float for TSE is 34.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of TSE was 580.56K shares.

TSE) stock’s latest price update

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.09 compared to its previous closing price of 7.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 39.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TSE–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andy Myers, Director of Investor Relations. The conference call will include introductory comments fol.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TSE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TSE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSE Trading at 31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSE rose by +39.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Trinseo PLC saw -63.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSE starting from FARRELL MATTHEW, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $7.21 back on Dec 14. After this action, FARRELL MATTHEW now owns 79,510 shares of Trinseo PLC, valued at $360,500 using the latest closing price.

Stasse David Phillip, the EVP AND CFO of Trinseo PLC, purchase 15,000 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Stasse David Phillip is holding 105,552 shares at $133,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSE

Equity return is now at value -236.62, with -21.63 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trinseo PLC (TSE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.