Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, TVTX stock has gone down by -1.36%, with a monthly gain of 49.06% and a quarterly plunge of -32.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.57% for Travere Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.50% for TVTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for TVTX is 71.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TVTX on December 20, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.57 in comparison to its previous close of 8.26, however, the company has experienced a -1.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Travere (TVTX) to submit an sNDA to the FDA to convert the accelerated approval for Filspari to full approval for IgAN in first-quarter 2024. The company is implementing a strategic reorganization to cut costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TVTX Trading at 25.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +51.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.39. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw -58.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Heerma Peter, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Oct 03. After this action, Heerma Peter now owns 80,257 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,504 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,455 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 242,595 shares at $65,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Equity return is now at value -171.92, with -41.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.