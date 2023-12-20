Trading Update: Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Stock Endures 8.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has seen a 14.51% increase in the past week, with a 19.44% gain in the past month, and a -45.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.56% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.91% for HYLN’s stock, with a -50.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HYLN is at 1.48.

The public float for HYLN is 125.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume for HYLN on December 20, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) has increased by 13.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Well, 2023 certainly hasn’t been perfect for stocks, but with volatility and uncertainty lingering after the chaos of 2022, it’s been better than expected for most investors. Many people braced themselves for a downturn this year amid Fed rate hikes, but the market has shown impressive resilience and even a nice recovery.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HYLN Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.33%, as shares surge +15.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN rose by +14.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6095. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corporation saw -70.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from KNIGHT ROBERT M JR, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Nov 21. After this action, KNIGHT ROBERT M JR now owns 176,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, valued at $57,000 using the latest closing price.

LANTZ CHERI, the Chief Strategy Officer of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that LANTZ CHERI is holding 281,373 shares at $13,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -29.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.