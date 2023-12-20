Trading Update: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Endures 7.65% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has gone up by 14.99% for the week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month and a 40.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.65% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for CRSP stock, with a simple moving average of 25.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.73.

The public float for CRSP is 76.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.88% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of CRSP was 2.53M shares.

CRSP) stock’s latest price update

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.84 in relation to its previous close of 61.40. However, the company has experienced a 14.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-19 that Crispr Therapeutics CRSP, +8.84% on Tuesday said that Phuong Khanh Morrow was resigning as the gene-editing company’s chief medical officer, a move that takes hold on Jan. 26. The resignation was “not the result of any disagreement with the company,” Crispr said in a filing.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRSP Trading at 21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.79. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 64.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -15.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.