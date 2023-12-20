Trading Update: Cerus Corp. (CERS) Stock Endures 8.08% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cerus Corp. (CERS) has gone up by 41.57% for the week, with a 34.29% rise in the past month and a 51.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.08% for CERS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.90% for CERS’s stock, with a 11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CERS is also noteworthy at 1.30.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for CERS is 174.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on December 20, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

CERS) stock’s latest price update

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 41.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jessica Hanover – Vice President of Corporate Affairs Obi Greenman – President & Chief Executive Officer Vivek Jayaraman – Chief Operating Officer Kevin Green – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cerus Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CERS Trading at 49.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +31.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS rose by +41.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.77. In addition, Cerus Corp. saw -35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from BJERKHOLT ERIC, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Dec 13. After this action, BJERKHOLT ERIC now owns 142,133 shares of Cerus Corp., valued at $16,200 using the latest closing price.

Lucena Ann, the Director of Cerus Corp., purchase 7,500 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Lucena Ann is holding 72,284 shares at $12,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Equity return is now at value -82.09, with -23.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerus Corp. (CERS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.