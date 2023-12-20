Trading Update: Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Stock Endures 1.66% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, BRO stock has gone down by -6.36%, with a monthly decline of -2.85% and a quarterly plunge of -3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Brown & Brown, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.90% for BRO’s stock, with a 5.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is 27.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRO is 0.75.

The public float for BRO is 237.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On December 20, 2023, BRO’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 71.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Here is how Brown & Brown (BRO) and BrightSpire (BRSP) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $71 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.69. In addition, Brown & Brown, Inc. saw 24.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Boyd Stephen M, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $70.64 back on Nov 02. After this action, Boyd Stephen M now owns 64,471 shares of Brown & Brown, Inc., valued at $176,596 using the latest closing price.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, the Director of Brown & Brown, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $65.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Masojada Bronislaw Edmund is holding 4,000 shares at $263,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Equity return is now at value 15.46, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.