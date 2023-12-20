Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO)’s stock price has dropped by -1.11 in relation to previous closing price of 216.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Tractor Supply (TSCO) retains its growth trajectory on continued progress on its Life Out Here lifestyle assortment, market share growth and healthy product demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.81.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TSCO is 107.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.55% of that float. The average trading volume for TSCO on December 20, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a 6.50% rise in the past month, and a 4.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for TSCO’s stock, with a -1.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $171 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.83. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Equity return is now at value 55.78, with 13.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.