Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, TD stock has gone up by 6.41%, with a monthly gain of 2.64% and a quarterly surge of 2.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Toronto Dominion Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is 15.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TD is 0.87.

The public float for TD is 1.79B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On December 20, 2023, TD’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

TD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has surged by 2.39 when compared to previous closing price of 61.97, but the company has seen a 6.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-14 that TD Bank Group and Plaid have partnered to eliminate the need for TD customers in Canada and the United States to share login credentials with third-party applications.

TD Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.06. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.