TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) Stock Experiences 0.91% Monthly Change

In the past week, TKO stock has gone up by 7.06%, with a monthly gain of 0.91% and a quarterly plunge of -21.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for TKO Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for TKO’s stock, with a -14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO) is above average at 61.51x. The 36-month beta value for TKO is also noteworthy at 1.08.

The public float for TKO is 61.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TKO on December 20, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

TKO) stock’s latest price update

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: TKO)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.05 in comparison to its previous close of 76.69, however, the company has experienced a 7.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-10 that TKO Group Holdings Inc executive chairman Vince McMahon plans to sell 8.4 million of his TKO shares, according to a prospectus filed on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The shares for sale in a secondary offering, at $79.80 each, are valued at about $700 million based on Thursday’s closing price and represent approximately 25% of McMahon’s total TKO stake, which was about 28 million shares as of August.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TKO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TKO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKO Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKO rose by +7.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.14. In addition, TKO Group Holdings Inc saw 19.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKO starting from Emanuel Ariel, who purchase 12,531 shares at the price of $79.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 12,531 shares of TKO Group Holdings Inc, valued at $999,974 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO MARK S, the of TKO Group Holdings Inc, purchase 12,531 shares at $79.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that SHAPIRO MARK S is holding 12,531 shares at $999,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKO

Equity return is now at value 4.56, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.