The Volatility of Electronic Arts, Inc.’s (EA) Stock: A -1.27% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has seen a -1.27% decrease in the past week, with a 3.63% gain in the past month, and a 15.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.28% for EA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.58% for EA’s stock, with a 9.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 38.23x. The 36-month beta value for EA is also noteworthy at 0.82.

The public float for EA is 243.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of EA on December 20, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has soared by 0.33 in relation to previous closing price of 138.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-12 that Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has added his name to the list of backers for UFL, a new free-to-play football video game. Ronaldo is part of a consortium investing US$40 million into the new game, which developer StrikerZ Inc says will be ‘fair-to-play’ with a skill-first approach and no pay-to-win options.

EA Trading at 4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.90. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc. saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Schatz Jacob J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $140.53 back on Dec 15. After this action, Schatz Jacob J. now owns 22,258 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc., valued at $140,530 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $138.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 42,548 shares at $276,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Equity return is now at value 12.92, with 7.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.