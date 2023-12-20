The Volatility of Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (ED) Stock: A -1.55% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has gone down by -1.55% for the week, with a -1.15% drop in the past month and a -1.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for ED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for ED’s stock, with a -2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 13.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.36.
The public float for ED is 344.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On December 20, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.
ED) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 90.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-18 that Colgate-Palmolive, Amgen, and others have solid records of increasing dividend payments.
Analysts’ Opinion of ED
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $94 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.
ED Trading at 0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.18. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -5.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Dec 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,148 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $92 using the latest closing price.
Ho Christina, the VP, Strategic Planning of Consolidated Edison, Inc., sale 100 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Ho Christina is holding 222 shares at $9,202 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.