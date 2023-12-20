The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Steelcase, Inc.’s (SCS) Stock

The stock of Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has seen a 2.25% increase in the past week, with a 4.70% gain in the past month, and a 20.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for SCS’s stock, with a 40.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for SCS is 84.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SCS was 1.06M shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has increased by 1.52 when compared to last closing price of 12.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Steelcase (SCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago.

SCS Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +4.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.38. In addition, Steelcase, Inc. saw 79.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Sep 22. After this action, O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S now owns 307,252 shares of Steelcase, Inc., valued at $330,600 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase, Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 114,289 shares at $39,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Equity return is now at value 6.52, with 2.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.