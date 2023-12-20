The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s (NNDM) Stock

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has gone up by 12.22% for the week, with a 1.22% rise in the past month and a -9.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.98% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.91% for NNDM stock, with a simple moving average of -6.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NNDM is 1.62.

The public float for NNDM is 243.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. On December 20, 2023, NNDM’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) has surged by 2.06 when compared to previous closing price of 2.43, but the company has seen a 12.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of growth investing, it’s tough to overlook the massive potential of nano-tech stocks. Standing at the forefront of innovation, they symbolize a rapid shift in a myriad of sectors, from manufacturing to space exploration.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM rose by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Equity return is now at value -18.15, with -17.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.