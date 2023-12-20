The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Longeveron Inc’s (LGVN) Stock

The stock of Longeveron Inc (LGVN) has gone down by -13.94% for the week, with a -6.77% drop in the past month and a -21.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.76% for LGVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.00% for LGVN’s stock, with a -33.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.

The public float for LGVN is 7.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LGVN on December 20, 2023 was 273.92K shares.

LGVN) stock’s latest price update

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.21 compared to its previous closing price of 1.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, announced today that it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results prior to the market open on Friday November 10, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to discuss the results, and provide an update on its clinical programs and corporate activities. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

LGVN Trading at -8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVN fell by -14.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0285. In addition, Longeveron Inc saw -44.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGVN starting from Clavijo James, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 29. After this action, Clavijo James now owns 47,303 shares of Longeveron Inc, valued at $17,550 using the latest closing price.

Clavijo James, the CFO and Treasurer of Longeveron Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Clavijo James is holding 52,303 shares at $34,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVN

Equity return is now at value -126.19, with -93.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Longeveron Inc (LGVN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.