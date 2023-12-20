The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (CAH) Stock

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has gone down by -6.28% for the week, with a -2.17% drop in the past month and a 13.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for CAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.40% for CAH’s stock, with a 13.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is above average at 166.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.

The public float for CAH is 244.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CAH on December 20, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 101.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that We believe that stocks like American Airlines (AAL), ABM Industries (ABM), Cardinal Health (CAH), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Cencora (COR) should be on an investor’s watchlist.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $96 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.61. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 31.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 36,642 shares at the price of $106.31 back on Nov 27. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 35,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $3,895,411 using the latest closing price.

WEITZMAN DEBORAH, the CEO, Pharmaceutical Segment of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 6,712 shares at $89.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that WEITZMAN DEBORAH is holding 44,202 shares at $602,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.