The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Blue Water Biotech Inc’s (BWV) Stock

In the past week, BWV stock has gone down by -20.80%, with a monthly decline of -41.15% and a quarterly plunge of -65.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.91% for Blue Water Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.85% for BWV’s stock, with a -75.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BWV is at 3.59.

The public float for BWV is 13.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for BWV on December 20, 2023 was 238.18K shares.

BWV) stock’s latest price update

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV)’s stock price has dropped by -16.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Blue Water (BWV) soars 62% after declaring its deal to purchase six FDA-approved products for $8.5 million. The agreement will help expand the company’s portfolio into cardiology and pain management.

BWV Trading at -39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.35%, as shares sank -39.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV fell by -20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2590. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc saw -81.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

Equity return is now at value -101.63, with -62.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.