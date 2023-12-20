The 7.50% Simple Moving Average of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s (REXR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has seen a 5.87% increase in the past week, with a 20.15% gain in the past month, and a 8.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for REXR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.96% for REXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) is above average at 53.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The public float for REXR is 210.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REXR on December 20, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

REXR) stock’s latest price update

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 56.01, however, the company has experienced a 5.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-16 that Today REITs rallied after The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled inflation had improved more rapidly than anticipated, opening the door to rate cuts next year. Perhaps this one day move signals the opportunity set for a REIT Rally in 2024? In this article, I will highlight three REITs that I’m buying.

Analysts’ Opinion of REXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REXR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for REXR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for REXR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $55 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REXR Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REXR rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.79. In addition, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REXR starting from CLARK LAURA E, who sale 7,410 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jul 28. After this action, CLARK LAURA E now owns 2,562 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, valued at $403,703 using the latest closing price.

Schwimmer Howard, the Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, sale 35,505 shares at $55.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Schwimmer Howard is holding 50,862 shares at $1,986,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REXR

Equity return is now at value 3.16, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.