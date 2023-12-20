The -55.82% Simple Moving Average of JOANN Inc’s (JOAN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of JOANN Inc (JOAN) has gone down by -7.87% for the week, with a 0.02% rise in the past month and a -38.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.79% for JOAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.93% for JOAN’s stock, with a -55.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for JOAN is at 1.07.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for JOAN is 11.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.63% of that float. The average trading volume for JOAN on December 20, 2023 was 236.21K shares.

JOAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JOANN Inc (NASDAQ: JOAN) has dropped by -10.33 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Christopher DiTullio – Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Scott Sekella – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rob Will – Executive Vice President and Merchandising Officer Conference Call Participants Laura Champine – Loop Capital Markets Peter Keith – Piper Sandler Cristina Fernández – Telsey Advisory Group David Lantz – Wells Fargo Steven Forbes – Guggenheim Securities Operator Hello, and welcome to the JOANN Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of JOAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOAN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JOAN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JOAN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOAN Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.12%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOAN fell by -7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5765. In addition, JOANN Inc saw -81.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOAN starting from Thibault Joseph, who sale 161 shares at the price of $1.18 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thibault Joseph now owns 46,264 shares of JOANN Inc, valued at $190 using the latest closing price.

Hays Marybeth, the Director of JOANN Inc, purchase 22,300 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hays Marybeth is holding 44,664 shares at $25,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOAN

Equity return is now at value -2482.49, with -10.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JOANN Inc (JOAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.