The 21.51% Simple Moving Average of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s (HEPS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has seen a -6.18% decrease in the past week, with a 20.83% gain in the past month, and a 22.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.63% for HEPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.62.

The public float for HEPS is 285.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HEPS on December 20, 2023 was 521.37K shares.

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.90 in comparison to its previous close of 1.55, however, the company has experienced a -6.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Hepsiburada reported its Q3 earnings highlighted by solid growth and firming margins with positive guidance from management. The Turkish e-commerce leader is benefiting from an ongoing digitization of the economy, with customers purchasing on the platform with increasing frequency. Recognizing the risks of this small-cap emerging market stock, we are bullish and see significant upside potential for the stock going forward.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5238. In addition, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR saw 141.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.