The -13.88% Decline of REE Automotive Ltd’s (REE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, REE stock has gone up by 25.85%, with a monthly gain of 8.18% and a quarterly surge of 12.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.86% for REE Automotive Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.28% for REE’s stock, with a -34.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.84.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for REE is 6.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REE on December 20, 2023 was 61.56K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has soared by 22.57 in relation to previous closing price of 4.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 30, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kamal Hamid – Vice President of Investor Relations Daniel Barel – Co-Founder, CEO and Director Tali Miller – Chief Business Officer Yaron Zaltsman – Chief Financial Officer Josh Tech – Chief Operations Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Shlisky – D.A. Davidson & Co Colin Langan – Wells Fargo Jeff Osborne – TD Cowen Andres Sheppard – Cantor Fitzgerald Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REE Trading at 28.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +25.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw -55.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.