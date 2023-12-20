The -13.88% Decline of Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s (LYV) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has gone up by 5.39% for the week, with a 5.93% rise in the past month and a 16.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for LYV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.28% for LYV’s stock, with a 15.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29.

The public float for LYV is 143.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.74% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.03M shares.

LYV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) has surged by 1.76 when compared to previous closing price of 93.27, but the company has seen a 5.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that In line with my previous predictions, domestic U.S. leisure travel and the category’s growth have normalized to pre-pandemic levels. That means that, although leisure travel spending will remain elevated, it’s not going to explode higher as was the case in 2022 and the first eight months or so of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $110 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.10. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 36.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Berchtold Joe, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $92.91 back on Dec 15. After this action, Berchtold Joe now owns 442,107 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $11,065,778 using the latest closing price.

Berchtold Joe, the President & CFO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 119,100 shares at $92.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Berchtold Joe is holding 442,107 shares at $11,057,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Equity return is now at value 474.88, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.