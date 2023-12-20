The -13.88% Decline of Icosavax Inc’s (ICVX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ICVX stock has gone down by -1.65%, with a monthly gain of 43.91% and a quarterly surge of 81.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.27% for Icosavax Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.85% for ICVX’s stock, with a 88.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.28.

The public float for ICVX is 32.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICVX on December 20, 2023 was 608.58K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 15.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Does Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $28 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 70.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +52.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Icosavax Inc saw 94.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Cearley Cassia, who sale 8,759 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Dec 13. After this action, Cearley Cassia now owns 131,200 shares of Icosavax Inc, valued at $140,190 using the latest closing price.

Simpson Adam K., the Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax Inc, sale 11,788 shares at $8.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Simpson Adam K. is holding 243,930 shares at $104,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -42.23, with -39.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icosavax Inc (ICVX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.