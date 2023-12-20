The -13.88% Decline of Brixmor Property Group Inc’s (BRX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BRX stock has gone up by 3.14%, with a monthly gain of 7.80% and a quarterly surge of 5.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Brixmor Property Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.59% for BRX’s stock, with a 9.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) is 20.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRX is 1.54.

The public float for BRX is 298.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On December 20, 2023, BRX’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

BRX) stock’s latest price update

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 23.38. However, the company has seen a 3.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRX Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.41. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Aman Angela M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Aman Angela M now owns 152,054 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc, valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Finnegan Brian T, the of Brixmor Property Group Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Finnegan Brian T is holding 186,873 shares at $172,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Equity return is now at value 11.89, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.