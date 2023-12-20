The -13.88% Decline of Advance Auto Parts Inc’s (AAP) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has seen a 8.20% increase in the past week, with a 20.92% gain in the past month, and a 1.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for AAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.98% for AAP’s stock, with a -23.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.14.

The public float for AAP is 58.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.34% of that float. The average trading volume for AAP on December 20, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

AAP) stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 60.66, however, the company has experienced a 8.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-19 that A business owner out there has been worried about the FED rate hikes and fearful talks of recession throughout 2023. It seemed like the whole economy was against this person’s hopes and dreams to expand a business forward; suddenly, the FED took a dovish view for 2024 with potentially 6 rate cuts ahead; what do you think this person does first?

AAP Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.73. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -58.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Soler Kristen L, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $55.60 back on Dec 08. After this action, Soler Kristen L now owns 12,697 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $27,800 using the latest closing price.

Soler Kristen L, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $52.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Soler Kristen L is holding 12,197 shares at $52,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Equity return is now at value 6.94, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.