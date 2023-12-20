Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.63 in comparison to its previous close of 8.00, however, the company has experienced a -11.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that Company to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 19th at 8:30 am ET Company to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 19th at 8:30 am ET

Is It Worth Investing in Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TFFP is at 1.29.

The public float for TFFP is 53.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TFFP on December 20, 2023 was 7.61K shares.

TFFP’s Market Performance

The stock of Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) has seen a -11.66% decrease in the past week, with a 2.60% rise in the past month, and a -12.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.83% for TFFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.17% for TFFP’s stock, with a -36.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TFFP Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.13%, as shares surge +4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.3400. In addition, Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -72.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from CARLSON CAPITAL L P, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Aug 16. After this action, CARLSON CAPITAL L P now owns 5,064,000 shares of Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $392 using the latest closing price.

Weisman Harlan F, the President and CEO of Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 600,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Weisman Harlan F is holding 814,615 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -150.43, with -135.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.