Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is above average at 5.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.

The public float for TS is 589.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TS on December 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has increased by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 34.46. However, the company has seen a 6.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Tenaris is a Luxembourg-headquartered supplier of welded steel pipes for gas pipelines, with manufacturing facilities across multiple continents. The company has achieved record sales and financial results for the 2022 fiscal year and is a leading player in the energy industry. Tenaris is investing in new ventures, such as wind farms, to support the ongoing global transition in energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

TS’s Market Performance

Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has experienced a 6.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month, and a 10.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for TS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for TS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41.80 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TS Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.00. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -0.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Equity return is now at value 24.44, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.