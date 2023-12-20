Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 50.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-18 that Tax-loss selling occurs as investors dump their underperforming stocks to take the capital loss and wait 30 days to buy them back to avoid the wash rule. This causes underperforming stocks to fall in December and bounce back in January and February as investors buy back into the same shares.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.61.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TPX is 166.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPX on December 20, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has seen a 7.23% increase in the past week, with a 27.09% rise in the past month, and a 14.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for TPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.32% for TPX’s stock, with a 23.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPX Trading at 21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +25.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.49. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 46.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Equity return is now at value 1275.77, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.