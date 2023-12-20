Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a -0.50% decrease in the past week, with a 5.03% gain in the past month, and a 729.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for TPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.09% for TPST stock, with a simple moving average of 100.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPST is -1.60.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TPST is 13.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPST on December 20, 2023 was 10.87M shares.

TPST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) has surged by 0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 3.94, but the company has seen a -0.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-17 that Remarkably, the stock did not have fundamentally changing news. It did not rocket higher on breaking news that would typically be associated with the whopping gains it experienced.

TPST Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,567.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 245.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

Equity return is now at value -243.18, with -71.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.