Telus Corp.’s (TU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a 0.85% gain in the past month, and a 4.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for TU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for TU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) is 43.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TU is 0.77.

The public float for TU is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On December 20, 2023, TU’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 17.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that TELUS stock has risen sharply and outperformed BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. Q3-2023 earnings beat consensus estimates. We tell you why the bottom is not yet in.

TU Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telus Corp. (TU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.