TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.71relation to previous closing price of 15.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Radio and television broadcast companies, TEGNA (TGNA), fuboTV (FUBO) and AMC Networks, benefit from higher content consumption and steady digital viewing despite intense competition for ad revenues.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Right Now?

TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56.

The public float for TGNA is 194.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.14% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of TGNA was 2.21M shares.

TGNA’s Market Performance

TGNA stock saw a decrease of 3.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for TEGNA Inc (TGNA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.17% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGNA Trading at 2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw -27.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Lougee David T, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lougee David T now owns 786,262 shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $1,538,000 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 181,881 shares at $497,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Equity return is now at value 21.21, with 8.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.