TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCBP is 0.11.

TCBP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TCBP on December 20, 2023 was 51.72K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.87 in comparison to its previous close of 2.61, however, the company has experienced a -41.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The FDA clears TC BioPharm’s (TCBP) investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin a clinical study on its pipeline candidate, TCB008, for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Stock declines.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has experienced a -41.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -76.06% drop in the past month, and a -74.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.18% for TCBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -66.48% for TCBP’s stock, with a -86.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -70.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.73%, as shares sank -78.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -41.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR saw -97.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -13.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.