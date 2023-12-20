Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.70relation to previous closing price of 28.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Investors remain optimistic about Tandem Diabetes (TNDM), backed by the impressive spree of product introductions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNDM is at 1.11.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for TNDM is 64.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.94% of that float. The average trading volume for TNDM on December 20, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

TNDM’s Market Performance

TNDM stock saw an increase of 21.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 61.50% and a quarterly increase of 26.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.97% for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.33% for TNDM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNDM Trading at 48.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +55.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM rose by +21.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.73. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -36.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Allen Dick, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Nov 27. After this action, Allen Dick now owns 19,962 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $94,778 using the latest closing price.

Vosseller Leigh, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 6,200 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Vosseller Leigh is holding 11,860 shares at $95,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Equity return is now at value -56.66, with -20.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.