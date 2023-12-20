Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.

The public float for SYRS is 16.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYRS on December 20, 2023 was 171.08K shares.

SYRS) stock’s latest price update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 30.93 in comparison to its previous close of 4.30, however, the company has experienced a 14.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Syros (SYRS) posts encouraging initial data from the phase II SELECT-AML-1 study evaluating tamibarotene in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

SYRS’s Market Performance

SYRS’s stock has risen by 14.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 88.93% and a quarterly rise of 43.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.85% for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.97% for SYRS’s stock, with a 70.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at 90.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +96.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 56.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 6,287 shares at the price of $4.95 back on Dec 12. After this action, Roth David now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,121 using the latest closing price.

Roth David, the Chief Medical Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,287 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Roth David is holding 6,287 shares at $24,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.