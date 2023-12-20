Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for SNV is 145.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNV on December 20, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

The stock price of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has plunged by -0.80 when compared to previous closing price of 38.82, but the company has seen a 9.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-18 that COLUMBUS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) will announce fourth quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 18. A live audio webcast and slides will be available with the press release and tables at http://investor.synovus.com/event. A replay will be posted on the company’s website approximately one hour after the call ends and will be available with the press release and.

SNV’s Market Performance

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has seen a 9.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.48% gain in the past month and a 35.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for SNV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.33% for SNV stock, with a simple moving average of 27.43% for the last 200 days.

SNV Trading at 29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.08. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from KAMENSKY ALLAN E, who sale 19,301 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Dec 07. After this action, KAMENSKY ALLAN E now owns 66,783 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $675,728 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the 10% Owner of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 560 shares at $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 1,693,259 shares at $11,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Equity return is now at value 15.49, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.