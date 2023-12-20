Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SG is 1.82.

The public float for SG is 89.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.20% of that float. On December 20, 2023, SG’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

The stock of Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) has increased by 4.18 when compared to last closing price of 10.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-05 that Most exchange-traded funds are passively managed — they are designed to mirror the performance of stock indexes and typically have low management fees. They can work out very well for investors, which has been the case for funds that track the S&P 500.

SG’s Market Performance

SG’s stock has risen by 9.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.92% and a quarterly drop of -6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for Sweetgreen Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.76% for SG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $19 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc saw 30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Neman Jonathan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Dec 04. After this action, Neman Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, valued at $50,050 using the latest closing price.

Jammet Nicolas, the Chief Concept Officer of Sweetgreen Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $9.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Jammet Nicolas is holding 0 shares at $434,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -17.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.