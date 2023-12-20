Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.79 in comparison to its previous close of 32.80, however, the company has experienced a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Surgery Partners (SGRY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.80.

The public float for SGRY is 65.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of SGRY was 927.29K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen a -0.03% decrease in the past week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month, and a 6.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for SGRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for SGRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.00. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Bane Harrison R., who sale 3,835 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Sep 05. After this action, Bane Harrison R. now owns 46,709 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $137,995 using the latest closing price.

Doherty David T, the Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $36.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Doherty David T is holding 77,535 shares at $72,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Equity return is now at value -2.16, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.