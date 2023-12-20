Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 10.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Sunstone Hotel Investors is paying out a 2.76% base annualized dividend yield. The REIT also declared a 6 cents per share end-of-year supplemental. The REIT is trading hands for 11x its price to annualized fiscal 2023 third-quarter adjusted forward funds from operations. This is at a premium to some of its peers. GAAP NAV per share of $8.79 at the end of the third quarter was up over its year-ago comp but this has trended down over the last 5 years.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SHO is at 1.22.

The public float for SHO is 203.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.77% of that float. The average trading volume for SHO on December 20, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a 2.29% increase in the past week, with a 7.75% rise in the past month, and a 17.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHO Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw 10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 3.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.