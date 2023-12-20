Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Stock Sees a-4.48 Decrease

In the past week, SMMT stock has gone up by 9.40%, with a monthly gain of 28.64% and a quarterly surge of 39.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.04% for Summit Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.93% for SMMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.11.

The public float for SMMT is 114.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.79% of that float. On December 20, 2023, SMMT’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Summit Therapeutics Inc., backed by biotech billionaire Bob Duggan, has transitioned from developing antibiotics to becoming an oncology therapeutics developer. The company purchased the oncology asset Ivonescimab for nearly half a billion dollars and now has a market cap of over $1 billion. Summit plans to begin phase 3 trials for Ivonescimab in the U.S., but the Chinese clinical data may not hold much value.

SMMT Trading at 26.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +28.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.26. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw -39.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Dhingra Ankur, who purchase 20,400 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Dec 13. After this action, Dhingra Ankur now owns 254,958 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc, valued at $44,254 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 494,814 shares at $10,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -513.78, with -319.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.