Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has gone up by 3.64% for the week, with a 9.80% rise in the past month and a 10.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for SRAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for SRAD’s stock, with a -3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRAD is 2.00.

The public float for SRAD is 145.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% of that float. On December 20, 2023, SRAD’s average trading volume was 318.83K shares.

SRAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has increased by 2.77 when compared to last closing price of 10.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Gerard Griffin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Needham’s 3rd Annual Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday November 20, 2023. The virtual fireside chat will take place at 9:20 am eastern time. Please click here for access: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham137/srad/2245890

SRAD Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.