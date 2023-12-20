Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) has seen a -7.55% decrease in the past week, with a -3.44% drop in the past month, and a -33.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for SCTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.55% for SCTL’s stock, with a -54.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ: SCTL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SCTL is at 1.12.

The public float for SCTL is 85.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for SCTL on December 20, 2023 was 278.61K shares.

SCTL) stock’s latest price update

Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ: SCTL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Stephanie Diaz – Investor Relations Group David Enloe – President & Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lake – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Sean Dodge – RBC Capital Markets Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum Capital Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Societal CDMO Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

SCTL Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCTL fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3580. In addition, Societal CDMO Inc saw -77.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCTL starting from ENLOE J DAVID JR, who purchase 125,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Aug 28. After this action, ENLOE J DAVID JR now owns 1,098,940 shares of Societal CDMO Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Weisman Wayne, the Director of Societal CDMO Inc, purchase 62,500 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Weisman Wayne is holding 308,602 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCTL

Equity return is now at value -46.33, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.