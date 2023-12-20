SLM Corp. (SLM): A Technical Analysis

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for SLM is 222.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLM on December 20, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SLM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SLM Corp. (NASDAQ: SLM) has jumped by 2.64 compared to previous close of 18.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call October 26, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Melissa Bronaugh – VP & Head of Investor Relations Jonathan Witter – CEO & Director Steven McGarry – Executive VP & CFO Peter Graham – Executive Vice President Conference Call Participants Michael Kaye – Wells Fargo Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Rick Shane – JPMorgan Jeff Adelson – Morgan Stanley Arren Cyganovich – Citi Jordan Hymowitz – Philadelphia Financial Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter 2023 Sallie Mae Earnings Call.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM’s stock has risen by 10.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.11% and a quarterly rise of 32.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for SLM Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.35% for SLM’s stock, with a 27.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLM Trading at 27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +29.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +10.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.12. In addition, SLM Corp. saw 12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Jafarieh Nicolas, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $16.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Jafarieh Nicolas now owns 162,664 shares of SLM Corp., valued at $120,864 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SLM Corp. (SLM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.