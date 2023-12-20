Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SKX is at 1.40.

The public float for SKX is 132.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for SKX on December 20, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Skechers U S A, Inc. (NYSE: SKX)’s stock price has soared by 2.69 in relation to previous closing price of 62.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-19 that One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to lose weight. That makes this a good time to consider fitness stocks as additions to your portfolio in 2024.

SKX’s Market Performance

Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has seen a 5.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.34% gain in the past month and a 33.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for SKX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.05% for SKX’s stock, with a 25.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.46. In addition, Skechers U S A, Inc. saw 51.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from GREENBERG MICHAEL, who sale 103,000 shares at the price of $59.01 back on Dec 01. After this action, GREENBERG MICHAEL now owns 346,880 shares of Skechers U S A, Inc., valued at $6,078,360 using the latest closing price.

GREENBERG ROBERT, the Chief Executive Officer of Skechers U S A, Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $58.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that GREENBERG ROBERT is holding 3,834 shares at $5,876,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Equity return is now at value 14.41, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skechers U S A, Inc. (SKX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.